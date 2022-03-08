Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Shiba Inu & Bitcoin – American Wrap 08 March

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto bloodbath likely to continue until late March
Bitcoin price continues to slide south, with warning signs indicating a major break lower is increasingly probable. Ethereum price confirms a likely resumption of selling pressure. XRP price hangs by a thread and is positioned for another major swing lower.
Cardano turns bullish after Ukraine NATO news
Cardano price saw some bullish price action return during the latter half of the trading day. News regarding Ukraine's new stance on NATO flipped markets on their heals worldwide, turning equity markets bullish and commodity markets reversing most of the daily gains. How long this change will last remains to be seen.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB stuck in no-trade zone
Shiba Inu price has experienced significant profit-taking since February. Regardless, the low volume on larger time frames does NOT suggest that bears are in control of SHIB. Further evidence of a no-trade zone is being displayed on smaller time frames as the Bollinger Bands have begun to squeeze Shiba Inu price notoriously.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
Solana price at make or break point as Adobe’s Behance adds support for SOL NFTs
Ethereum’s competitor Solana network received a boost in adoption from the latest announcement from Adobe. Behance now supports Solana-based NFTs, driving its utility higher. Behance now accepts Solana-based NFTs.
Thailand approves crypto-friendly tax rules
Thailand’s cabinet is bullish on crypto as the country approves relaxed tax rules for traders, which is in line with other crypto-related measures announced by Thailand's government. Investors would be exempt from a value-added tax (VAT) of 7% for crypto trading on authorized exchanges.
Cardano turns bullish after Ukraine NATO news
Cardano price is still at extremely bearish levels, but some relief may be coming due to recent updates in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The bounce may be temporary as broader concerns and uncertainty persists.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.