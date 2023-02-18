Cardano Price Prediction: Risk management is key for ADA at these price levels

Share:

Cardano price consolidates after a 5% rally and shows potential for a bullish cross of two significant moving averages.

ADA could be setting up a rally toward the $0.43 zone.

The invalidation of the bullish thesis is currently below the swing low above $0.385.

Cardano price has been showing signs of a continued bullish trend after a spike on January 17. As the market consolidates, traders should keep a close eye on the Smart contract token for a profitable trade.

Cardano price signal caution for traders

Cardano price is going into a weekend consolidation after a 5% rally on January 17. The last-minute spike was catalyzed by the support of both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving average. At the time of writing, the indicators are coiling and set to produce a bullish cross. If the cross manifests, the Cardano price could rally towards higher targets.

Cardano price currently hovers at $0.45. The relative strength index suggests that caution should be applied when aiming for higher price levels as this week's swing high at $0.420 shows divergences with the previous upswings near the $0.40 barrier all the way down towards the $0.30 zone. This could be an early signal of a market reversal, but traders will only be able to identify this in hindsight of a downward move.

Considering these factors, healthy risk management should be applied but maintaining a bullish thesis. The next target for bulls to aim for would be the $0.43 zone, resulting in a 9% increase from Cardano's current price.

ADA.USDT 1-Day Chart

Invalidation of the bullish thesis is currently below the swing low above the coiling moving averages at $0.385. This will enable traders to partake in a bullish move while keeping their risks exceptionally low. If the invalidation point is breached, traders can expect a decline as low as the $0.30 zone to challenge the relative strength index's origin point of the divergence. Such a move would result in a 25% decrease from Cardano's current market value.