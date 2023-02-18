Cardano Price Prediction: Risk management is key for ADA at these price levels

- Cardano price consolidates after a 5% rally and shows potential for a bullish cross of two significant moving averages.
- ADA could be setting up a rally toward the $0.43 zone.
- The invalidation of the bullish thesis is currently below the swing low above $0.385.
Cardano price has been showing signs of a continued bullish trend after a spike on January 17. As the market consolidates, traders should keep a close eye on the Smart contract token for a profitable trade.
Cardano price signal caution for traders
Cardano price is going into a weekend consolidation after a 5% rally on January 17. The last-minute spike was catalyzed by the support of both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving average. At the time of writing, the indicators are coiling and set to produce a bullish cross. If the cross manifests, the Cardano price could rally towards higher targets.
Cardano price currently hovers at $0.45. The relative strength index suggests that caution should be applied when aiming for higher price levels as this week's swing high at $0.420 shows divergences with the previous upswings near the $0.40 barrier all the way down towards the $0.30 zone. This could be an early signal of a market reversal, but traders will only be able to identify this in hindsight of a downward move.
Considering these factors, healthy risk management should be applied but maintaining a bullish thesis. The next target for bulls to aim for would be the $0.43 zone, resulting in a 9% increase from Cardano's current price.
ADA.USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis is currently below the swing low above the coiling moving averages at $0.385. This will enable traders to partake in a bullish move while keeping their risks exceptionally low. If the invalidation point is breached, traders can expect a decline as low as the $0.30 zone to challenge the relative strength index's origin point of the divergence. Such a move would result in a 25% decrease from Cardano's current market value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls need to sweat out phase in the disinflationary process
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies got a cold shower on Thursday over some very strong Producer Price Index numbers. Not only were the recent numbers higher, but the previous numbers were revised upwards as well.
MATIC price gears up for rally despite concerns around Ethereum Virtual Machine scalability
MATIC appears well-positioned for more upside after yielding 17.3% gains for holders over the past week. On-chain metrics reveal two important demand walls at $1.21 and $1.03, as long as MATIC holds above these levels, gains are expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows signs of embarking on a bull run, but it needs to fulfill a few conditions. BTC’s CME chart shows unfilled gaps at $35,180, making it one of the bull rally's targets.
Binance CEO says $2.37 billion moved from BUSD to Tether after Paxos-issued stablecoin suffers de-peg
Binance USD, the dollar-pegged stablecoin that was previously issued by Paxos has suffered a de-peg. BUSD’s market capitalization declined as traders pulled capital from the token and moved it to Tether USDT.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.