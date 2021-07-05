Cardano Price Prediction: ADA in the run, ready to push to $1.60

- Cardano price is a bit shaky after a weekend rebound, but gains are paired back on Monday.
- The recent dip looks nice for a buy of ADA around $1.31.
- A fan-formation shows a very sensible price reaction and confirms more upside.
Cardano price was among the victims this Monday morning in the sell-off that flooded cryptocurrency markets. Big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum trended higher during the weekend, but they all paired gains and looked for support around Friday's levels.
Cardano price may look heavy, but nothing has changed to risk-on mood
Investors must have had a perfect weekend watching their cryptocurrency portfolio increase in value. The feeling on Monday morning, however, must have undercut their euphoric feeling from Sunday evening. This weekend it looked like cryptocurrencies were out of the woods after a few weeks of heavy selling and the long road to what looked like recovery.
But no need to panic just yet.
A closer look at Cardano price action shows that it is respecting a fan technical play. The 1/1 trend line was very well supported on July 1, with buyers pushing ADA price toward $1.50.
We get confirmation that this fan is being well respected as we see hours and days before the ½ fan line and the ⅓ fan line reflected in the wigs of the candles. Even the ⅛ fan is confirming the trend, which is a technical indicator to be aware of.
Looking forward, this means that some further downside is possible for now, but the 1/1 fan line should be respected around $1.33. If that level breaks, Cardano price has the $1.30 psychological level and the $1.28 triple bottom from this weekend as additional support.
ADA/USD 4 hour chart
The rejection at $1.50 is standard. It is a fundamental psychological level and, for buyers, an excellent place to take some profit. But if the sell-off continues on this US holiday, look for Cardano price to test around $1.20, which should fall in place with the 2/1 fan line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price respects Fibonacci levels, SHIB ready for test to the downside
Shiba Inu price made an impressive jump this past weekend, together with most other cryptocurrencies. But it looks like profit-taking is already in full gear this morning for SHIB.
Stellar kick-starts a 12% descent
XLM price has been trying to slice through a critical resistance level over five times in the past ten days but has failed to do so. The recent pullback is a result of rejection at the same barrier.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them withers away.
Ethereum Weekly Forecast: Social media giants give away ETH-based NFTs as bulls set stage for $3,000
Ethereum price seems to have hit a local top for its recent slow but steady uptrend. A minor retracement into a demand zone is likely and necessary for the upswing that the bulls have been waiting for.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.