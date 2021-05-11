Cardano Price Prediction: ADA gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits

- Cardano price shows signs of exhaustion as bullish momentum after surging 45% in less than five days.
- The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
- Breakdown of $1.22 support floor will indicate a bearish onslaught and purge any chances of an uptrend.
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish.
Cardano price reverts to mean
On the 12-hour chart, Cardano price reveals a 14% decline caused by a sudden but minor market crash across the cryptocurrency market. As for the so-called “Ethereum-killer,” there is a high likelihood that this retracement will continue since there is no precise support level.
Cardano price will retrace 10% from its current position to encounter the support barrier at $1.478. This support barrier prevented ADA from breaking out for more than two months, starting from late February.
However, the recent 45% upswing that kickstarted on May 5 sliced through this crucial barrier. Therefore, a breakdown of the $1.478 floor will signify a short-term spike in selling pressure and signal a continuation of the downtrend.
In that case, Cardano price will move to test the 50 and the 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $1.367 and $1.294. Interestingly, these SMAs are present inside a demand zone that extends from $1.255 to $1.367, making this area pivotal.
Hence, investors need to note that ADA bulls could make a comeback in this zone.
ADA/USDT 12-hour chart
While the correction explained above isn’t bearish per se, it provides bulls with an opportunity to reopen their long positions. However, if Cardano price produces a decisive close above $1.85, it will invalidate the short-term bearish scenario. If the buying pressure persists, it will allow ADA bulls to continue the uptrend toward $2.
Moreover, the breach of the demand zone stretching from $1.255 to $1.367 will represent the inability of the buyers to make a comeback and invalidate the idea of an uptrend.
Under these conditions, investors should expect a bearish continuation of Cardano price toward the 200 SMA at $1.139. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a 9% retracement to $1.033.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
