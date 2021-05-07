- Cardano price breakout from trading range delivers largest daily gain since March.
- Polygon (MATIC) precedent suggests the ADA rally is just beginning.
- ADA/BTC pair is on the verge of an explosive rally.
Cardano price successfully released from a bullish cup-with-handle pattern on May 5, kickstarting a rally through the longstanding trading range highs while setting new all-time highs in the process. Historical precedent suggests that ADA has further to rally moving forward.
Cardano price catches the fever for altcoins
During March and April, Polygon (MATIC) moved in a well-defined 50% trading range before unleashing a furious 100% rally over five days. As a result, MATIC was one of the first cryptocurrencies to print an all-time high following the cryptocurrency correction in April.
MATIC/USD 12-hour chart
On May 5, Cardano price began a new rally from a similar trading range as MATIC, presenting a bullish investment opportunity for traders.
Since the breakout originated from a cup-with-handle base, the measured move target is $2.19, a gain of 55% from the handle high and 29% from the price at the time of writing. The target fits perfectly with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the cup-with-handle pattern at $2.17, and the trading range measured move target of $2.23. It is a 50% return from the range’s upper boundary.
Cardano price will need to overcome resistance at $1.91, the 138.2% extension level and the psychologically important $2.00 to reach the target prices.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
Of course, Cardano price could fail and revert lower. The first necessary support is the 10-week simple moving average (SMA) at $1.24 and then the midline of the trading range at $1.21.
To advance the bullish outlook, the ADA/BTC pair graph illustrates a cup-completion-cheat pattern, offering early entry into the shift in Cardano price relative strength. A cup-completion-cheat is pattern that forms following a break in the downtrend and in the lower third of the eventual cup.
A breakout from this pattern would further confirm that Cardano price is in the early stages of an explosive move.
ADA/BTC weekly chart
The historical precedent of MATIC, combined with the power of the new rally and the almost-perfect base for ADA/BTC, creates an extraordinary opportunity for traders in the coming weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin adoption accelerates as coiling prices hint at explosive rally
Bitcoin price faces a stiff resistance wall that has prevented weak bullish momentum from passing through. As a result, a short-lived retracement has caused a majority of the market to follow suit despite BTC’s raging adoption and interest from institutions over the past week.
VeChain upswing thwarted again as sell signals multiply
VeChain price shows an ambiguous outlook as it has set up a textbook uptrend with a series of higher highs and higher lows, but technical indicators hint at a downtrend.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Judge Sarah Netburn has restated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must produce documents related to Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP amid the ongoing legal battle with Ripple Labs.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT hints at minor retracement before resuming its rally
Polkadot price shows a slowdown in its bullish momentum that has resulted in sellers taking over. Now, a minor retracement could push DOT into a significant support barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.