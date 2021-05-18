- Cardano price saw a spike in profit-taking after reaching an all-time high of $2.47.
- ADA seems to have found strong support between above $2.00.
- The so-called "Ethereum killer" faces strong resistance at $2.20.
Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.47. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.
Cardano price to bounce off $2
ADA price is retesting $2.00 as a critical point this time as support. Cardano is forming support between the 61.8% and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels, making the price oscillated between $2.05 and $2.15. This constitutes an accumulation zone that has its resistance established around the 100-hour moving average at $2.13.
The next level of resistance can be found at $2.20, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Once this resistance barrier is cleared, Cardano price could retest the recent all-time high at $2.47 or seek a new high between $2.60 to $2.70.
ADA/USDt 1-hour chart
If the downward pressure increases and Cardano price breaks below $1.92, the following support level sits at $1.82. This is a critical area of interest because it represents the last ADA peak from mid-May.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polygon sets up new all-time high at $2.18
MATC price shows a bullish bias that has catapulted it to a record level. If the buyers continue to pile up the bid orders, Polygon could slice through the immediate barrier and reenter price discovery mode. However, failure to do so could result in a retracement to the weekly lows.
Cardano finds stiff support above $2
Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.45. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.
Shiba Inu remains at crossroads
SHIB price has been ranging since May 13 but recently dipped into a crucial demand zone. Although Shiba Inu swept below this support area, it has managed to recover despite remaining range-bound.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.