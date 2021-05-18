Cardano price saw a spike in profit-taking after reaching an all-time high of $2.47.

ADA seems to have found strong support between above $2.00.

The so-called "Ethereum killer" faces strong resistance at $2.20.

Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.47. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.

Cardano price to bounce off $2

ADA price is retesting $2.00 as a critical point this time as support. Cardano is forming support between the 61.8% and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels, making the price oscillated between $2.05 and $2.15. This constitutes an accumulation zone that has its resistance established around the 100-hour moving average at $2.13.

The next level of resistance can be found at $2.20, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Once this resistance barrier is cleared, Cardano price could retest the recent all-time high at $2.47 or seek a new high between $2.60 to $2.70.

ADA/USDt 1-hour chart

If the downward pressure increases and Cardano price breaks below $1.92, the following support level sits at $1.82. This is a critical area of interest because it represents the last ADA peak from mid-May.