Cardano Price Prediction: ADA faces driving forces that could push it to $1.90

- Cardano price recovered nicely from the general correction in cryptocurrencies.
- After a technical bullish signal, Cardano will go to $1.90.
- The perfect risk-on environment will lift sentiment in ADA.
Cardano price has had an excellent recovery from the global cryptocurrency glut, and it has enough steam to go further toward $1.90.
Cardano price can go to $1.90 if we keep two things in mind
Cardano price dipped just below the $1 mark where the psychological level and the 22-day moving average served as a floor and was at a price target for buyers to step in. The action that we see in that candle is entirely different from other cryptocurrencies like DOT or ETC around that same technical point. Buyers stepped in with more volume and appetite.
ADA is looking for a return toward $1.90, which is possible within a month, seeing the current risk-on sentiment in the markets.
The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is the only hurdle that could slow down this recovery, but that should not be a problem. Should price correct from there, we can see ADA bounce off the descending trend line, and the 55-day SMA will still be there for support and again as a point for buyers to get further long ADA.
ADA/USD daily chart
Cardano still has some room to go, and the technical setup is very promising for bullish action. The 200-day SMA is the one to keep in mind and watch out for.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
