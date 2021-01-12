Cardano Price Prediction: ADA faces critical resistance while bulls aim for $0.34

- Cardano has made a minor recovery from support at the 100 SMA, but the upside is limited under $0.28.
- On-chain metrics spell trouble as ADA bulls fight to reclaim the lost ground toward $0.34.
Cardano is in the middle of a recovery mission after bouncing off support at the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. However, gains are likely to delay due to the overhead pressure, especially at the 50 SMA ($0.28).
Cardano bulls relentlessly fight to reclaim lost ground
A daily close above the 50 SMA is likely to see Cardano push the recovery mission higher. More resistance is anticipated at $0.3. If buyers can make it past these two key levels, investors currently sitting on the sidelines may join the market, and perhaps creating enough tailwind for gains beyond $0.34.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock’s IOMPA model reveals intensifying resistance towards $0.34, where the most robust seller congestion zone lies between $0.3 and $0.31. Here, roughly 16,200 addresses previously bought nearly 1.2 billion ADA. Breaking through this zone will not be easy; therefore, bulls must brace for an uphill battle.
Cardano IOMAP model
The model also reveals the lack of formidable support for Cardano, hence the possibility of a breakdown coming into the picture. For now, subtle support runs from $0.23 to $0.24. Here, about 10,500 addresses had previously bought approximately 488 million ADA.
On the contrary, the weekly chart presents a massive head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern. In technical analysis, this chart pattern is exceptionally bullish. Hence, it suggests that Cardano may turn the trend around for a massive 900% upswing to new all-time highs around $2.18.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Simultaneously, if the smart contract token closes the day above the short term support at $0.26, stability could return to the market. A stable market will give buyers ample time to plan the next attack at the resistance presented by the 50 SMA and the seller congestion at $0.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA faces critical resistance while bulls aim for $0.34
Cardano is in the middle of a recovery mission after bouncing off support at the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. However, gains are likely to delay due to the overhead pressure, especially at the 50 SMA ($0.28).
Ripple extends 200-day SMA break towards two-week-old support line
Failures to keep upside break of 200-day SMA drags XRP/USD towards revisiting a short-term support line. That said, the quote drops to 0.2820 during early Tuesday. Bullish RSI, MACD can help restrict short-term downside around key support.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC fades bounce off short-term support line below 35,000
BTC/USD fades the latest recoveries while easing to 34,800 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major battles with bearish MACD below 50-bar SMA. 200-bar SMA, upbeat RSI conditions restrict major downside.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Levels to watch after the massive sell-off?
Some rocket launches fail – and that is what happened to cryptocurrencies after the immense rally that brought Bitcoin to near $42,000 and Etehreum to top $1,300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.