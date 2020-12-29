Cardano price is on its way to $0.25 as it faces practically no resistance ahead

- Cardano price managed to break out from an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The price target of $0.25 remains realistic as on-chain metrics show ADA faces very little resistance on the way up.
Cardano price had a major 13% jump after a clear breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. Despite the significant pump, it seems that the digital asset still has more room to climb.
Cardano price continues aiming for $0.25
After the breakout of the ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart, bulls have been in full control of the trend. ADA aims for $0.25 in the long-term as it faces very little resistance above according to many indicators.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows virtually no resistance above $0.18 well until $0.21. This indicates that bulls won’t face many difficulties pushing ADA through several resistance levels.
ADA IOMAP chart
However, the IOMAP chart also shows very little support until the area between $0.166 and $0.172 which coincides with the previous resistance trendline. After a breakout, it’s often the case that an asset will drop back to re-test the previous resistance, which in this case coincides with what the IOMAP says, giving credence to this bearish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings
XRP was trading at around $0.30 before Coinbase announced it would halt the trading of XRP around January 19, 2021. The digital asset then plummeted by more than 30% within 24 hours and seems to be poised for a bigger pullback as more exchanges are at risk of delisting the asset.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is at risk of a massive sell-off if it fails to clear $130
Litecoin (LTC) topped at $139.3 on December 27, and the bulls hit the pause button. At the time of writing, the token is changing hands at $128, down 4% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin price shows signs on imminent top, steep correction incoming
Bitcoin (BTC) may be well-positioned for a further increase with all bullish fundamentals in place; however, the short-term picture implies that the pioneer digital asset has reached a local top and started a downside correction.
India ponders Bitcoin tax law to target $5B market
India’s government could levy taxes on Bitcoin trading despite the lack of legal clarity for the country’s crypto space. India’s finance ministry has called for the enactment of Bitcoin (BTC) tax laws in the country.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.