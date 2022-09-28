- Cardano price slides back on the drawing board as buyers defend the support at $0.4250.
- ADA price eyes a significant bullish move, but first, a falling wedge pattern resistance must come out of the way.
- The lack of investor interest may invalidate its bullish potential while propagating downside risk.
Cardano price has a lot to prove to investors amid questions over frequent declines despite increased development activities. The smart contracts token is trading slightly below its price level before the Vasil hard fork.
A bullish move to $0.4800 was invalidated, possibly due to well-timed profit-taking activities. Now, ADA price is doddering at $0.4340 while buyers work on a potential move north of its primary support at $0.4250.
What's next for Cardano price after the Vasil hard fork?
After several delays, Cardano's IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong) successfully released the much-awaited Vasil hard fork upgrade on September 22. According to IOHK, the organization tasked with building and maintaining the network, the software upgrade will increase ADA's transaction throughput by capitalizing on new scalability features.
"The upgrade aims to improve the network's scalability and enhance Cardano's smart contract capabilities," Shahaf Bar-Geffen, the CEO of COTI, a stablecoin building platform, told Cointelegraph.
The Vasil hard fork only managed a minor impact on the Cardano price, but the token gave up all the gains due to early profit booking. With ADA price sitting on top of a solid support area highlighted by the green band between $0.4100 and $0.4250, buyers still have the upper hand.
Perhaps, future developments such as Charles Hoskinson's Daedalus Turbo proposal on the network's wallet could bring a more significant price impact. Hoskinson, the protocol's founder, says that to achieve a better user experience, Cardano needs to have a certified wallet designed to improve decentralization and not compromise on speed.
Is this the pullback Cardano price has been waiting for?
ADA price is trading in the apex of a falling wedge pattern formed after the token snapped out of an early September upswing to $0.5200. As the two trend lines (connecting its lower highs and lower lows) converge, the trading volume shrinks, allowing consolidation to occur.
ADA/USD eight-hour chart
This wedge pattern is often highly bullish, with a break above the upper trend line signifying a possible trend reversal. Waiting for the breakout confirmation is crucial to avoiding fake price moves.
A volume indicator like the OBV (On Balance Volume) can be used to show if bulls have a greater influence on ADA price for a breakout. Short timeframe traders could consider exiting from their positions at $0.0440, $0.4800 and $0.5200 – Cardano price's medium-term target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price downside risks resurface amidst falling investor interest
Ethereum price is trading marginally above $1,300 after its bullish shoots were slashed at $1,400 on Tuesday. The presence of immense buyer congestion at $1,255 cut short the pullback that may very well have tagged $1,200.
This best-case scenario for Litecoin price forecasts a 20% drop
Litecoin price action over the last few weeks paints a bearish picture, as discussed in our previous article. Since then, LTC has triggered a breakout and is likely to continue heading lower.
Shiba Inu price: Ethereum whale swallows 272 billion SHIB, becomes investors’ favorite
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are keen on accumulating Shiba Inu. The 130th largest Ethereum whale scooped up 272 billion Shiba Inu coins overnight. Analysts retain a bullish outlook on the altcoin.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price. This downtrend has provided sidelined buyers a chance to accumulate before the inevitable explosion of bullish momentum.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.