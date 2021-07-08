Cardano Price Forecast: ADA could drop to $1.28

- Cardano price looked promising for more upside at the beginning of the week.
- Sentiment shifted today after the US Federal Reserve FOMC-minutes showed worries for investors.
- ADA is looking for a retest of $1.28 or a 6.5% correction.
Cardano price opened the trading session this Thursday morning with a few worries. Most indices are in the red after the FOMC minutes published on Wednesday. Markets look to go for some risk-off today, and ADA is taking the punches.
Cardano price pulls punches in the risk-off market
Last week Cardano price looked very promising for some upside potential. ADA moved nicely along the ½ fan line. Even a break lower was not that big of an issue as the 1/1 fan line still proved promising for upside.
Cardano price had the 55 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) coming in as support and driving prices up, but the 200 four-hour SMA established its force and could not be broken to the upside on June 5.
Today, the picture for Cardano price is getting even worse as it cannot stay above the 55 four-hour SMA, and ADA has broken below the 1/1 trend line. The only first real significant support for Cardano is at $1.28. A break further down might even bring ADA to $1.
The big problem Cardano price has is the fact that a lot of supporting elements have become resistance and are limiting any further upside in price action.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Cardano price looks not to be in any sweet spot today. Forces from above like the 55 and 200 four-hour SMAs weigh heavily on the price action. Now with the break of the 1/1 fan line, not much upside potential looks present today.
Buyers will be looking for an entry point to go long, and that opportunity could arise at $1.28. If that level should not hold, a retest at $1 should attract more buy-activity into the cryptocurrency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price structure is worsening as it slides below key support areas. If this continues, investors can expect DOGE to sell off until it finds a stable demand barrier.
Cardano hodlers skyrocket as institutional and retail demand for ADA goes through the roof
Cardano emerged as a favorite among American users on eToro. The number of ADA holders has increased despite a delay in the highly anticipated Alonzo hard fork.
XRP price screams sell, increasing risk of 20% drop
XRP price gave investors headaches again this morning after it broke to the downside. Only one support barrier is present to prevent Ripple prices from going down to $0.50.
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price rejection at the midpoint of the range has led to a slow downtrend gathering steam as of this writing. If this persists, BTC is likely to drop until it finds stable ground to kick-start another uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.