TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA bears regain control after rejection at key resistance

  • Cardano price edges slightly down on Tuesday after revisiting its key resistance level at $0.734.
  • On-chain and derivatives data suggest bearish sentiment, as Spot Taker CVD is negative and short bets are rising.
  • Technical outlook indicates potential for a deeper correction, with bears eyeing the $0.646 support zone.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA bears regain control after rejection at key resistance
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) price edges down at around $0.715 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key resistance level. The bearish sentiment is further supported by the negative Spot Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) and rising short bets among traders. On the technical side, indicators suggest ADA may face a deeper correction ahead.

On-chain and derivatives show bearish bias

CryptoQuant’s Spot Taker CVD for Cardano is negative, and its value has been steadily falling since early October. This metric measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over a three-month period. When the three-month CVD is positive, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase. A negative value, as it is currently happening, indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.

Cardano Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Cardano Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant

On the derivatives side, CoinGlass’s ADA long-to-short ratio, which stands at 0.81, is the lowest value in a month. This ratio, below one, reflects bearish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on the asset price to fall.

ADA long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

ADA long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA bears tighten grip

Cardano price broke below the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since the end of June) on Friday and corrected by more than 22% that day. However, on Sunday, ADA recovered by 15% and continued into Monday, retesting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.734. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly down, facing rejection from the $0.734 level. 

If ADA continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the next key support level at $0.646.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 40, below the neutral level of 50, indicating that the bears are in control of the momentum. 

ADA/USDT daily chart 

ADA/USDT daily chart 

However, if ADA breaks and closes above $0.734 level on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.771.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are struggling to regain upward momentum as broader market sentiment remains cautious on Wednesday.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor (TAO) holds steady near $460 at press time on Wednesday, sustaining the 3% gains from the previous day. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) token eyes further gains on returning retail interest and heightened buying pressure. 

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.