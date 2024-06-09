On the other hand, if the market outlook improves, it would give Cardano price the boost it’s needed. In such a case, if ADA produces a decisive candlestick close above $0.490, it would invalidate the ascending triangle and bullish thesis by producing a higher high.

The Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) failed attempt at clearing the mean level of 50 is a supporting factor to the bearish outlook explained above. Hence, it is highly likely that Cardano price will retain the bearish momentum from the 51% crash and continue its descent. However,, ADA might pause around $0.392 before reaching its theoretical target of $0.351.

Cardano price has crashed 51% from its 2024 high of $0.810 and set up a low at $0.396 on April 13. Since then, ADA has been consolidating above the $0.426 support level and setting up three lower highs. This technical formation is termed an ascending triangle and forecasts a 17% crash to $0.351, obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $0.426.

