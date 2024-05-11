- Cardano price hovers inside a range, extending from $0.433 to $0.521.
- A sweep of the range low seems likely before ADA starts a recovery rally to $0.521.
- A decisive flip of the $0.433 support floor into a resistance level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano (ADA) price has been in a consolidative phase for nearly a month. This sideways movement comes after a near 40% crash in early April. Going forward, a bounce in Bitcoin could see altcoins, including ADA, trigger a recovery rally.
Also read: Cardano on-chain indicators flash buy signals
Cardano price ready to move higher
Cardano price crashed 37% between April 9 and 13, along with the entire crypto market. After this sudden spike in selling pressure alleviated, ADA slipped into a rangebound movement between $0.433 and $0.521.
As Cardano price hovers around the range low, investors can expect ADA to sweep the range low at $0.433 to collect the sell side liquidity resting below equal lows. This move might seem bearish at the time, but if it is followed by a quick and decisive recovery above $0.433, it would be a buy signal.
This range low sweep is a move often employed by market makers or smart money to trap retail investors in the wrong direction.
Hence, a recovery above $0.433 will likely be followed by an impulsive move that tags the range high at $0.521. This move recovery rally would constitute a 20% gain. However, in a highly bullish case, ADA could attempt a retest of the daily resistance level at $0.576, constituting a 33% gain measure from $0.433.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
If Cardano price slips below $0.433 but fails to recover above it, it would signal a weakness in the market. This move would produce a lower low and a lower high, suggesting a shift in the market structure favoring bears. Hence, the bullish thesis will face invalidation if it loses the $0.433 support floor.
This development is likely to be followed by Cardano price finding support around $0.385 level, which is roughly 10% away from $0.433.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena plans to leverage USDe to integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance
Ethena (ENA), a protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain offering a synthetic stablecoin (USDe) that operates across various DeFi applications, announced on Friday that itsUSDe will integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance as part of its 2024 roadmap.
XRP hovers above $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to simplify recovery of digital assets
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Toncoin price surges as Notcoin gains attention across the crypto community
TON saw a brief rally on Thursday following a recent announcement that Binance and OKX will launch Notcoin (NOT) as the newest token on the Binance launchpool and the OKX Jumpstart.
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped. Markets have noted significant trading differences between sessions, and while the Asian market showed strength, whatever ground they were able to cover was oftentimes wiped out by traders in the US.