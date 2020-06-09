Cardano Market Outlook: Shelly public testnet debuts as ADA primed for lift-off above $0.1

Cardano Shelly upgrade public testnet to commence on June 9, 2020.

The testnet phase opens for anyone who can release and maintain a staking pool to join.

Participants in the public testnet will be required to disclose and report bugs as they spot them.

An announcement by the –Marketing and Communications Director of the IOHK, Tim Harrison on Monday said that Cardano’s Shelly testnet was moving to the public testing phase from June 9. This comes after a Friends and Family testnet that has been of great success to the team. However, according to Harrison, the public testnet is significantly different from the just concluded ‘private’ testnet. For instance, the testnet was only open to a handful of participants that were picked from a pool of experienced stakeholders.

Harrison called out to anyone who can launch as well as maintain a staking pool to join the testnet as from June 9, 2020. Participants in this phase will be required to download the official documentation from the Cardano testnets web page. He informed potential participants that the following weeks will involve them a lot because they will be required to report bugs as they are spotted.

The stakeholders of the ADA network are at the momentum not required to carry out any action but they will be needed at a later stage. Besides, staking, Shelly will open up Cardano as a smart contracts platform with the aim of rivaling platforms like Ethereum and Tron and EOS.

As the launch nears, Cardano continues to gain traction in the market. The crypto has closed in on $0.1 but buyers lost steam above $0.09. The price is trading above $0.085 at the moment. Investors are hopeful that ADA will cross the $0.1 milestone before the launch in summer. Already the crypto has made it to the top ten digital assets in the market.