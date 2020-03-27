- Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson stated that Wikipedia is removing his project's paper as a citation.
- He asked his followers to “file a complaint to Wikimedia” concerning the removals.
On March 25, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson accused Wikipedia of repeatedly censoring him. Apparently, Wikipedia has regularly removed any citation of Cardano’s research paper from its article on “Proof-of-Stake.” As per the online encyclopedia, the main reason for removal is “conflict of interest.”
Hoskinson tweeted:
Wikipedia commercial censorship. The single most cited proof of stake paper can't be mentioned in the PoS article!? - @IOHK_Charles
He asked his followers to “file a complaint to Wikimedia” concerning the removals. Other specific details remain unclear at the time. In the past, Wikipedia has been hostile towards the board of cryptocurrency projects that tried to tie their project to already-existing articles. Hoskinson, on the other hand, has roused his followers many times before by using sensationalism.
Twitter reactions:
ManBearPig:
And yet Wikipedia accepts donations in Crypto -@MBP_Crypto
Cryptostrang.com:
Please explain why you have deleted articles on Cardano ADA cryptocurrency? 15th most popular cryptocurrency currently. No more donations from me then, thought you were transparent and informative #ada #iohk #cardano #charleshoskinson _@cryptostrang
Max:
I had previously not known the ins and outs of this wikipedia debacle...but it has greatly changed my perception of them. What a shambolic company.
#wikipediacensorship
Cardano is not asking for special treatment, just fair treatment that is consistent with others. -@SatoshiLovesYou
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD crosses $6,800 as path to $7,000 gets clear
BTC/USD bulls retained control of the market for the second straight day as the price crossed the $6,800-level. So far this Friday, the price went up from $6,759.11 to $6,822. This followed a bullish Thursday wherein the price rose from $6,693 to $6,757.45. The daily confluence detector shows ...
XRP/USD settles above SMA 20 as price looks to break past $0.18 barrier
XRP/USD remained in control this Friday as the price went up from $0.1766 to $0.1775. This followed a heavily bullish Thursday where the price spiked from $0.162 to $0.176, going above the SMA 20 curve in the process. To go past the $0.18 psychological ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD $142 is no man’s land
Ethereum price hovers under $140 after $142 resistance level became impenetrable for the second time in the same week. Jabs thrown by the bulls on Thursday gained momentum but failed to sustain gains above $140. An attempt to break free from the selling pressure ...
IOTA Price Analysis: IOT/USD bulls take control, breaks above SMA 20
IOT/USD bulls retained control of the market as the price consolidates in a triangle formation. IOT/USD has gone up from $0.145 to $0.1476 in the early hours of Friday, following a bullish Thursday wherein the price rose from $0.1413 to $0.145.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.