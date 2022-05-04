Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price

- MATIC price is hovering around a stable support level after a 65% crash.
- Investors can expect a bounce off the $1.01 support level to trigger a 44% rally to $2.89.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.745 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
MATIC price prepares for a quick run-up as it arrives at a significant support level. A resurgence of bulls will add credence and a tailwind to this outlook and propel Polygon higher.
MATIC price is ready to rumble
MATIC price set an all-time high at $2.70 in May 2021 and crashed roughly 72% to set a significantly important swing low at $0.745. This move was followed by a quick 227% ascent in the next three days, resulting in a local top at $2.435.
Since then, MATIC price has been trading between the $0.745 and $2.435 range. As seen in the chart below, the price swept the low first and triggered a 370% upswing to set a new all-time high at $2.92 on December 27, 2021, coinciding with the -27% retracement level.
This move is often seen in ranging markets, where a sweep of one limit is followed by a rally to another. Since sweeping the range high at $2.43, MATIC price has dropped 65% to $1.08, where it currently trades.
Interestingly, Polygon bulls seem to have made a comeback here, forming a double bottom at the $1.01 support level. Therefore, market participants need to prepare for a rally that emerges from the current position.
The resulting leg up will likely propel MATIC price to the 50% retracement level at $1.59, constituting a 44% upswing from the current position. In a highly bullish case, Polygon could revisit the $2.89 hurdle again, bringing the total ascent to 163%.
MATIC/USDT 3-day chart
Supporting this bullish outlook for Polygon is the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model. This indicator is used to assess the average profit/loss of investors that purchased MATIC tokens over the past month.
Currently, the 30-day MVRV is hovering around -18%, indicating that the short-term holders are at a loss. Long-term holders often tend to accumulate in these conditions since the risk of a sell-off is very low.
Therefore, investors can expect MATIC price to form a base around the $1.01 support level and trigger an uptrend.
MATIC 30-day MVRV chart
While things are looking optimistic for the Layer 2 token, a daily candlestick close below $0.745 will invalidate the range and the bullish thesis for Polygon. In such a case, MATIC price might crash to $0.467 due to the price inefficiency, extending from $0.621 to $0.467.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Polkadot price needs to crash more before triggering an explosive rally
Polkadot price shattered the $15.97 support level and crashed 11%. DOT is likely to slide another 12% before retesting the $10.37 to $12.93 demand zone. A daily candlestick close below $10.37 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price
MATIC price is hovering around a stable support level after a 65% crash. Investors can expect a bounce off the $1.01 support level to trigger a 44% rally to $2.89. A daily candlestick close below $0.745 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
Fantom price presents buying opportunity before FTM returns to $1
Fantom price action has few peers regarding the massive losses it sustained in April. However, the breadth of the selling has yielded some extreme oversold conditions that point to a likely very powerful mean reversion trade setup.
Algorand price setting up to sweep the lows as bears aim for $0.56
ALGO price has printed strong sell signals. Algorand price fell short of clearing the bearish invalidation level at $0.7504. Invalidation remains the same at $0.7504.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.