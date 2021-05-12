It is looking negative for a basket of cryptocurrencies. We have Outside Bars, Wedges, completed cipher patterns, Buyers beware.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price is showing a clean bounce off a critical support area, indicating a resurgence of buyers. The upswing could propel the meme-themed cryptocurrency toward its range high.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON looks to reset after massive rally
SafeMoon price experienced an explosive run-up on Tuesday after an extended pullback. Now, SAFEMOON looks primed for another retracement after creating a new local top.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price has been surging so quickly in the past few years, reaching a high above $64,800. With the rising popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and altcoins, many investors consider other cryptocurrencies that may provide better upside and a lower entry price.
Litecoin could drop lower, but overall structure remains bullish
Litecoin price shows a bearish bias that could result in a sell-off to a pivotal support barrier. A bounce from this level seems likely to push LTC to retest its recent swing high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.