  • After breaking 8K to the downside the main support of 7,296.44 is still holding.
  • Today cryptocurrency sentiment is still soft with BTC/USD trading 6% lower.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Now the BTC/USD chart is still looking weak with lower highs and lower lows.

But the trend will be confirmed on the downside when 7,296.44 breaks lower.

There is also a channel forming which is represented by the blue lines.

What is interesting about the recent price drop is that the two prior candles were not overly bearish.

Momentum looked like it was slowing on the downside but all of a sudden in the EU session the support levels broke.

The support of 7,296.44 was used a few times between May and June 2019 and bulls are hoping it holds this time round too.

BTC/USD

Today last price 7592.22
Today Daily Change -491.87
Today Daily Change % -6.08
Today daily open 8084.09
 
Daily SMA20 8855.31
Daily SMA50 8511.29
Daily SMA100 9307.2
Daily SMA200 9309.05
 
Previous Daily High 8221.47
Previous Daily Low 8029.71
Previous Weekly High 9137.8
Previous Weekly Low 8369.16
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8102.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8148.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 8002.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 7920
Daily Pivot Point S3 7810.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 8193.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 8303.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 8385.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin Price Loses $8,000 Support as Bears Drive Market to 4-Week Low

Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD finally reentering the $7,000 range on Thursday, marking its lowest since the last week of October. $7,880 was met by an immediate bounce to $7,940. 

Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids

Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.

The Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork

After a series of semi-official reports, the Ethereum Foundation representatives published a full guide to the upcoming Istanbul hardfork, where they detailed the software requirements and the actions to be taken bu users.

Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous

Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....

