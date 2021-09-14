Bitcoin (BTC) preserved a higher low overnight on Sept. 14 in what one analyst believes may lead to sustained recovery.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Analyst: Time for "inevitable" Bitcoin supply shock
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD rising to rechallenge $46,000 Tuesday.
The pair had been drifting south before a sudden bout of volatility produced lows of $43,380 on Bitstamp. At the time of writing, these remained untested, with Bitcoin gaining around 5.5%.
“This could be a macro HL for $BTC. It acted as support before,” popular trader Pentoshi summarized about the area immediately below around $45,300.
“We took out the HL from the Macro down trend then climbed w/o any notable pullbacks for weeks. As long as we are above 41k we are bull. Btc has a way of looking sh*t and then surprising everyone.”
Pentoshi had stayed cautious on Monday, in line with expectations from analysts which demanded a daily higher low to preserve overall market strength.
Overall, however, there remained plenty to be bullish about longer term.
“Bitcoin exchange reserves are getting to very low levels. That's a signal that we've got more and more holders,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe noted.
“The inevitable is still about to happen -> heavy supply shock upwards in which we'll get a big run to higher numbers.”
Bitcoin exchange reserves chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Data from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant confirmed that exchange reserves hit new multi-year lows this week, even beating the start of the main bull run phase in November 2020.
Altcoins rise in line with strengthening Bitcoin
Altcoins also painted a more positive picture Tuesday, with all of the top ten cryptocurrencies seeing at least 3% gains.
They were led by Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT), which both saw closer to 10% returns.
Largest altcoin Ether (ETH) was recovering, passing $3,300 while still down 14% compared to the same time a week ago.
ETH/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
