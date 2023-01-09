- Bitcoin price sees bulls triggering a sentiment turnaround at the start of the new year.
- BTC continues to rally in baby steps as equities are currently absorbing most of the disposable cash.
- If this rally continues and US inflation on Thursday sees another decline, expect BTC at $19,000 by the end of the week.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is already up over 4% for the year as bulls re-emerge on the scene after a long hiatus. Bitcoin is not showing such violent spikes as seen in its little cousin Cardano because of the broad and mainstream correlation with other asset classes in financial markets. With heavy bond buying and a US dollar that does not seem to weaken or strengthen in one direction, traders are careful to place their money in just one asset or asset class.
Bitcoin price to rally 10% as the steepness of the rally is set to occur
Bitcoin price is already performing way better than most parts of 2022 as it can print several winning streaks with often a small and limited loss for one trading day. This shows that bulls have taken over the driving seat as the belief is growing that a Goldilocks scenario is on its way. With several economic indicators and data worsening, this is helping risk assets like equities and cryptocurrencies to rally higher.
BTC will need to be watched closely on Thursday as US inflation numbers are set to come out. The belief is that the number will be lower than the previous one and should support bulls in their trade. Lower inflation overall means the US Federal Reserve could start slowing or even cutting rates, which would trigger a massive rally that could go on for weeks or months in 2023. Bitcoin price is primed to hit $19,000 on the back of lower inflation and print 10% of gains in the process by the end of this week.
BTC/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside comes with a warning that we had issues several times already in 2022, which is the buy-the-rumor-sell-the-fact type of event. With inflation at 7.1% currently, market consensus is looking for 6.5% to be reported on Thursday, with the lowest end at 6.3%. This means that if BTC wants to rally higher, the actual print needs to be even lower than 6.3%, as anything else will see this rally collapse under profit-taking and Bitcoin price being brought back to $16,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano and Solana decoupled from crypto in explosive price rallies, which altcoin is next?
Cardano and Solana recently witnessed massive breakouts in their prices. The next altcoin to follow ADA and SOL in this trend is Litecoin, bulls target a 22% rally in the payment token.
Solana network witnesses spike in daily activity, bounces back 3x pre-FTX collapse
Solana, the Ethereum-killer altcoin is recovering from the decline in network activity and price post the FTX exchange collapse in November 2022. The altcoin network witnessed a recovery in its network activity, bringing it up to three times that of pre-FTX collapse.
Cardano whales continue accumulation awaiting three key developments in 2023
Cardano, Ethereum network’s competitor and one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem noted a spike in whale wallet holdings. Cardano community members are awaiting three key events in the altcoin’s network in 2023. The outlook on the altcoin is bullish.
Bitcoin attracts mega whales with new moves, finds support at the $16,800 level
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has witnessed a consistent decline in its volatility over the past eight weeks. Despite declining activity on the Bitcoin network, analysts have identified a potential bottom at the $16,800 level.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.