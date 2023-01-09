$Bitcoin (BTC) has printed several structures to suggest that we are in corrective mode, but the medium term is somewhat impulsive to the downside. This could mean that we are near the end of the cycle, as we are probably in a fourth-wave correction. One more down before a decent run, or are we in for another surprise?
