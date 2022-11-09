- USD Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino tweeted about the price discrepancy as CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap show USDT depegged.
- Ardoino believes USDT depeg is a glitch, the stablecoin trades within 10 bps from parity on Binance and Coinbase.
- Tether assured traders of no exposure to FTX or Alameda as USDT slips below its $1 peg and exchanges hands at $0.98.
USD Tether momentarily depegged according to data from Coinbase and Coinmarketcap. The stablecoin exchanged hands at $0.96 before recovering to the $0.99 level.
While Tether CTO Paola Arduino labeled the event as a glitch, experts in the crypto community believe USDT suffered a depeg. In the aftermath of FTT token’s implosion and the crypto market crash, Tether allegedly depegged.
This is a developing story, check the space for more updates
