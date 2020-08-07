Breaking: Ripple (XRP) drops 9% in just three hours after losing $0.30

- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.279 after losing the crucial support level at $0.30
- XRP is down more than 7% in the last three hours as bulls struggle to find any support nearby.
XRP just had a massive drop towards $0.27 after losing the crucial support level of $0.30. Bulls are now having a hard time finding support as the move up was simply too steep. XRP has lost all the gains from August 1 but bulls could attempt to see a bounce in the next 24 hours.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
