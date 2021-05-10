Breaking: Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high

- Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99.
- A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240.
- Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
Ethereum price has been on a tear as it erected the second all-time high in May. The slow and steady ascent of ETH into the price discovery phase could continue.
Ethereum price shows no signs of slowing
On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum price broke above the previous top at $3,610 on May 8. The resulting upward trajectory showed a steady growth that pushed ETH to its second all-time high in May at $4,074.99.
Institutional investors seem to have shifted their sights to the smart contract token, as Bitcoin remains lull. Moreover, the recent performance of Ethereum price might have also swayed the retail as well.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Interestingly, Ethereum’s funding rates have remained relatively stable despite the recent onslaught of bulls.
At the time of writing, the funding rate for ETH stood around 0.08% on Binance and while other exchanges noted less than 0.06%. Usually, a sudden price surge will see the funding rate shift above 0.1%. However, the current funding rates instill confidence in the current upward trajectory.
ETH funding rate chart
If the buyers begin to book profits, Ethereum price could see a 3% correction to the support level at $3,817.
However, a breakdown of this barrier could see ETH drop another 6% to the previous local top at $3,610.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA braces for a test of $2 amid a potential bull pennant
Cardano (ADA/USD) is extending its recovery this Sunday after a sharp sell-off witnessed a day before. ADA/USD charts a bull pennant on the 12H chart. A test of the $2 mark appears inevitable if the bullish pattern is confirmed. RSI has regained upside momentum, well above 50.00.
XLM Price risks further falls towards $0.53 amid double top reversal
XLM/USD is falling for the third straight day on Sunday. $0.53 support appears at risk after the double top reversal on the 1D chart. RSI points south towards the midline as the XLM price eases from record highs.
Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’
Elon Musk's appearance on 'SNL' throws DOGE under the bus. DOGE/USD extends sell-off into Sunday, hitting five-day lows. DOGE bulls remain hopeful as 21-DMA support holds, with RSI still bullish.
Ethereum bulls gather strength for a sustained break above $4000
Ethereum bulls take a breather after Saturday’s $500 rally to record highs. The No. 2 coin eyes additional upside after rising wedge breakout on the 4H chart. RSI is in the overbought region, dip buying to keep the uptrend intact.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.