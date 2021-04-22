Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
US Congress to clarify crypto regulations once the Senate passes bipartisan bill
The Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act was passed by the US House of Representatives and is now heading to the Senate and President for approval. The new bill mandates creating a working group to explore cryptocurrency regulation between the SEC and CFTC.
VeChain may correct 9% before heading higher
VeChain price is getting wound up as it is stuck trading between two ranges. A breakdown of the immediate demand zone ranging from $0.222 to $0.237 could lead to a 9% downtrend to $0.202.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.