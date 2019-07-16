Brad Garlinghouse: “Ripple (XRP) is uniquely equipped to solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem”

“For the industry to succeed, we need to work with regulators and within policies,” Garlinghouse.

XRP currently serves a worldwide community in need of cross-border money transfer services.

The CEO of the blockchain Ripple Brad Garlinghouse responded to the recent tweet by the United States President Donald Trump as well as yesterday’s remarks by the Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin towards Libra.

He begins by saying that he never once thought that digital assets were going to disrupt the US dollar or other major sovereign currencies around the world. He added that cryptocurrencies have a better chance for growth if they work together with the regulators.

“But as Mnuchin indicated, the entire crypto industry should not be painted with one broad brush – it has come a long way since the days of Silk Road. For the industry to succeed, we need to work with regulators and within policies. Full stop.”

According to Garlinghouse, XRP currently serves a worldwide community and that there is a growing need to send money across the world faster and cheaply. The CEO emphasized that Ripple does offer a unique solution to the challenges faced by the financial sector.

“XRP is uniquely equipped to solve a multi-trillion dollar problem by offering a dramatically faster and cheaper bridge for cross border payments. @Ripple already works with regulators, banks and financial institutions (like @MoneyGram) to implement this around the world.”

