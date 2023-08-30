- Bone ShibaSwap returns are up by 11% in the past week.
- BONE has two factors contributing to its rally – Grayscale win against US SEC and X obtaining a crypto payments license.
- Over the past week, BONE noted significant accumulation in more than three months as investors bought 19 million BONE.
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week. Despite the Fear persisting in the market, some digital assets managed to note increases, among which stood the rather unexpected meme coin Bone ShibaSwap.
Bone ShibaSwap price gain continues
Over the past seven days, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) emerged as one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. BONE, trading at $1.29, was up by 9% this week. The meme coin managed to note increases even though there was a slight drawdown in the last three days. Some of this decline was countered on August 29 as the meme coin observed bullishness due to Grayscale’s victory against the US SEC.
Additionally, X, formerly Twitter, obtaining a crypto payments license is also why BONE is rallying.
BONE/USD 1-day chart
Despite the recent rally in Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies, the best performers of the week turned out to be mostly small-cap coins. This included the likes of Bitcoin Cash, dYdX and the meme coin, Bone ShibaSwap.
Top gainers over the past week
BONE price rise could decline
It is highly unlikely that this uptick in price will last. As investors book profits, BONE price will decline. While market participants might sell in the short term, the big picture is looking up for Bone ShibaSwap as the supply of BONE held on exchanges saw a sudden nosedive, according to data from Santiment.
The number of BONE held on centralized platforms declined by more than 4 million BONE between August 23 and August 30. The 16% drop indicates that these tokens moved out of exchanges and into cold wallets, which effectively removes the selling pressure and is considered a bullish sign.
Bone ShibaSwap supply on exchanges
Adding credence to this bullish outlook is the Supply Distribution from whale addresses holding 10 million to 100 million BONE. These investors accumulated 19.13 million BONE between August 21 and August 30, bringing their total holdings to 51.51 million. This 59% uptick indicates that long-term holders are paying attention to BONE and can be attributed to the successful relaunch of Shibarium.
Bone ShibaSwap supply distribution
Read more: Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price risks decline to $0.41, amidst developments in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price has failed to break into an upward trend after struggling to get past the $0.52 hurdle. As the altcoin attempts its recovery, there are two catalysts that can drive changes in its price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
Yearn Finance price bleeds as 95% of the YFI community opposes latest proposal
Wintermute, a crypto market maker, requested Yearn Finance community members for a loan of 350 YFI tokens, worth approximately $1.98 million from the DAO treasury. The market maker intends to use the loan to purchase yCRV tokens and deploy them in the yCRV-CRV liquidity pool.
Genesis creditors closer to recovering $630 million in funds lost to bankrupt lender
Genesis Global has reached an agreement with its parent company, the Digital Currency Group, on a plan to pay back $630 million in unsecured loans for potential claims. The agreement is beneficial to the bankrupt lender’s creditors as it could result in a 70% to 90% recovery of USD claims.
Whales push AAVE, COMP, CRV market caps higher, kick off week with extreme activity
Whale activity, or moves made by large wallet investors, typically influence token prices and market capitalization. A rise in whale activity is associated with increased volatility.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.