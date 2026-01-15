BNB is trading sideways above support at $900 at the time of writing on Thursday, after a correction from the previous day’s high of $954. Retain interest in the exchange native token has also narrowed, suggesting that investors have been quick to book profits.

BNB Foundation finalizes 34th token burn

The BNB Foundation has announced the completion of the 34th quarterly token burn on the BNB Chain. According to the announcement, approximately 1.37 million BNB tokens have effectively been removed from circulation, valued at $1.3 billion. This includes 1.37 million BNB from the Auto-Burn and 100.1 BNB from the Pioneer Burn. Following the burn, the total supply now stands at approximately 136.36 million BNB.

The Foundation utilizes an Auto-Burn system to gradually reduce the total supply to 100 million BNB.

“The burn amount is adjusted based on BNB's price and the number of blocks generated on BSC during a quarter, ensuring transparency and predictability,” the Foundation stated.

Meanwhile, BNB faces a relatively weak derivatives market, with futures Open Interest (OI) falling to $1.57 billion on Thursday, from $1.6 billion the previous day. The OI average reached a record high of $2.97 billion on October 8, before BNB hit a new record high of $1,375 on October 13.

BNB Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: BNB extends consolidation

BNB price remains above key moving averages, including the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $881, the 50-day EMA at $881 and the 100-day EMA at $991 at the time of writing on Thursday.

The previous day’s high at $945 caps the upside, with more resistance anticipated at $1,022, last tested on November 10.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retraced to 65 from near overbought conditions, indicating that bullish momentum is gradually faltering and increasing the odds of the next down leg toward the 100-day EMA.

BNB/USDT daily chart

Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above the signal line, supporting a short-term bullish outlook for BNB. However, the histogram bars should continue to rise above the zero line as traders increase risk exposure, adding to the tailwind likely to support a bullish continuation toward the $1,022 resistance level.