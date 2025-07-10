BNB Price Forecast: BNB extends rally amid partnerships to boost tokenized stocks, treasury company in the US

- BNB price continues to trade higher on Thursday after breaking above a falling wedge pattern at the end of June.
- YZi Labs announced its support for 10X Capital in establishing the BNB Treasury Company in the US.
- Kraken and Backed Finance announced a partnership with BNB Chain on Wednesday to accelerate onchain access to tokenized stocks.
BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, continues its upward trend, trading above $670 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a breakout from a falling wedge pattern in late June. The bullish outlook is further supported by growing institutional interest in BNB. On Wednesday, YZi Labs announced its support for 10X Capital in establishing the first BNB Treasury Company in the US. During the same day, Kraken and Backed Finance also announced a new partnership with BNB Chain to launch tokenized stocks, marking a significant step toward integrating real-world assets (RWAs) within the ecosystem.
BNB’s ecosystem could be boosted following the BNB treasury company and tokenized stocks launch
YZi Labs, an investment vehicle that is managed by Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao’s (CZ) family office, announced on Wednesday its support for 10X Capital, a leading investment firm focused on digital assets & digital asset treasury companies, in establishing the BNB Treasury Company in the US.
The BNB Treasury Company, which intends to pursue a public listing on a major US stock exchange, aims to create a business that will provide US investors with exposure to the growth and benefits of BNB and its ecosystem.
On the same day, crypto exchange Kraken and tokenized asset issuer Backed Finance announced a new partnership with BNB Chain to launch tokenized stocks in the BNB ecosystem.
“As part of the collaboration, Backed will deploy xStocks – the industry standard for tokenized equities – on BNB Chain as BEP-20 tokens, giving users seamless access to tokenized representations of U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs,” said Kraken in its blog post.
This includes assets such as Apple (AAPLx), Tesla (TSLAx), and the S&P 500 ETF (SPYx), as well as bringing traditional equities on-chain and opening access for underserved markets worldwide.
These partnerships, along with the establishment of the BNB Treasury Company and the tokenization of equities, provide a bullish outlook for its native token, BNB, as it increases exposure, growth, liquidity, and wider adoption in the long term.
BNB Price Forecast: BNB bulls aiming for $709 mark
BNB price broke above the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern on June 28 and rose 3% in the next 11 days until Wednesday. This pattern is formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with a trendline from mid-May, and the breakout indicates a bullish bias. At the time of writing on Thursday, BNB continues to trade higher above $672.
If BNB continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward its weekly resistance at $709.29.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 61, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displayed a bullish crossover at the end of June. It also shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line, suggesting bullish momentum is gaining traction and continuing an upward trend.
BNB/USDT daily chart
However, if BNB faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $650.71, just above the next daily support level at $638.68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: WIF, SPX, XLM - Meme coins shine as Bitcoin hits record high
Cryptocurrency market sentiment improves as Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high, catalyzing a sharp recovery in meme coins such as Dogwifhat, SPX6900, alongside the payment token Stellar.
GMX slumps following $40 million hack on V1 platform
GMX experienced a double-digit decline on Wednesday after the exchange lost $40 million in an exploit targeting its V1 platform and GLP pool on Arbitrum, while its V2 platform remained unaffected.
Tokenization could pull in 5% of $257 trillion global stock, bond markets: Bitwise
Tokenization of stocks and bonds is expected to capture 1-5% of the combined value of the bond and stock markets, currently at $257 trillion, according to Bitwise executives Matt Hougan and Ryan Rasmussen in a note to investors on Wednesday.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 5% on Bitcoin's all-time high and GameSquare treasury announcement
Ethereum rallied past $2,700 alongside the broader cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, notching a 5% gain following Bitcoin's surge to a record high near $112,000. The rise in the market underscores Bitcoin's strong correlation with top cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.