- Binance Coin price jumps over 1% as bulls regain control.
- BNB dips lower after gut-punch comments from two Fed officials.
- Markets ignore the warnings and focus on end of US Fed hiking cycle.
Binance Coin (BNB) price is in a very difficult spot on the chart as price action is caught between the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Price action tanked in late US session hours on Monday after Federal Reserve members Daly and Bostic warned of broken dreams for traders as they surmise the Fed is nowhere near the end of its hiking cycle. As the dust settles, traders zoomed in on the fact that both are non-voters and thus are now disregarding their warnings. This has led to a a pop higher for BNB and possible break above the 200-day SMA, with a firm target at $300.
BNB price soon to hit $300 if inflation lull gets confirmed
Binance Coin price had a very productive weekend as it was able to pierce through the 55-day SMA and even tested the 200-day SMA but got rejected on that last one. With price action opening on Monday on the higher end of the price fork between the two important technical moving averages, chances look good for another breakdown of the cap element. However, Fed members Daly and Bostic threw a spanner in the works by mentioning that the central bank is nowhere near done with its hiking cycle and they expect more pain to come.
BNB bulls are disregarding the warnings as both members are non-voters in the coming FOMC meeting where interest rate decisions get decided. Meanwhile, equities are paring back the incurred losses and are flirting with green numbers during the European session. This week, $300 should be in the cards with a break above the 200-day SMA and the monthly R1 resistance level, which would mean printing over a 10% weekly gain.
BNB/USD daily chart
Should another close occur this evening below the 200-day SMA, however, bulls could start doubting whether the rally still has any legs or room to move further up. A fade would get underway with pressure on the 55-day SMA that would see a breakdown sub-$200 in search of support. That support would come from the monthly pivot near $256.50, which has already shown its support and relevance in the first trading days of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price fated to consolidate as investors ditch Ripple for volatile altcoins
XRP price has been stagnating in the same region for quite some time and shows no signs of breaking out. This development is likely to continue while other altcoins have more than doubled in price in the last 10 days.
Here’s what Bitcoin price needs to break out of the bear market in 2023
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, is currently exchanging hands below the average price investors originally paid for it, a key market watermark known as the ‘Realized Price’ level.
Binance holds 91.57 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, ranks SHIB as one of the most watched cryptos of the year
Binance holds a staggering 91.57 trillion Shiba Inu tokens worth $797.57 million in four of its exchange wallets according to Etherscan.io data.
Three reasons why all eyes are on the Cardano price this week
Cardano price has pulled off a surprising rally, outperforming nearly all other cryptocurrencies in the space. The digital token now eyes the 2022 liquidity levels and could yield substantial gains if successful.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.