The new integration enables Blockchain.com users to send funds to major wallets by typing a readable domain.

Major crypto wallet provider Blockchain.com is integrating with Unstoppable Domains to simplify sending crypto funds for its customers.

Unstoppable Domains announced Thursday that it had integrated native support for Blockchain.com, enabling that latter's 32 million verified users to send funds with a username instead of a full-length crypto wallet address.

The initiative aims to remove the risk of human error when sending funds, simplifying transactions between Blockchain.com users and more than 50 other wallets and exchanges supported by Unstoppable Domains, including Coinbase wallet, MyEtherWallet, and others.

The integration allows users to send cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) using a readable recipient’s domain instead of a 25-to-42-digit alphanumeric wallet address. This way, users will be protected from associated typos or miscopies.

“With our integration with Blockchain.com, an 'invalid address' message will pop up if the address is not linked to a wallet,” Unstoppable Domains founder and CEO Matthew Gould told Cointelegraph.

Gould said that there is no specific character length for a domain wallet address. “We only recommend you pick a domain that’s easy to read and remember. It could be your first and last name, your nickname, the name of your business,” he noted.

The news comes amid Unstoppable Domains hitting a major milestone, with the company selling more than one million domain names that are minted as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain. Alongside sending and receiving funds, these NFT domains with a .crypto extension are used to create decentralized websites to publish content and access Web3.