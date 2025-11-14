BlackRock expands tokenized US Treasuries fund to BNB Chain

BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL has expanded to the BNB Chain, accompanied by a new share class and its acceptance as an off-exchange collateral for trading on Binance.

BUIDL expands to BNB Chain following Binance integration

BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), currently the largest tokenized real-world asset on the market, has expanded to the BNB Chain, according to a statement on Friday.

The move is supported by tokenization platform Securitize and cross-chain interoperability protocol Wormhole.

The launch marks another step in BlackRock's ongoing adoption of blockchain-based infrastructure. By bringing BUIDL to BNB Chain, the asset manager widens the fund's accessibility to onchain participants while maintaining its regulated structure.

"BNB Chain is designed for scalable, low-cost, and secure financial applications, and we're excited to welcome BUIDL to our ecosystem," said Sarah Wong, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain.

In a related development, Securitize and Binance announced that BUIDL will now be accepted as off-exchange collateral for trading on Binance. The arrangement allows eligible institutional clients to use BUIDL shares to secure trading positions without holding assets directly on the exchange.

"By enabling BUIDL to operate as collateral across leading digital market infrastructure, we're helping bring foundational elements of traditional finance into the onchain finance arena," said Robbie Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock.

BUIDL is already available across several major blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Aptos, Avalanche, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana.

"BUIDL's expansion to BNB Chain and its use as collateral on Binance further extends its reach and utility," said Carlos Domingo, Co-founder and CEO of Securitize.

Launched in partnership with Securitize in 2024, BUIDL is BlackRock's first tokenized fund on a public blockchain, providing qualified investors with exposure to US Dollar yields.

BUIDL has grown to a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, according to data from rwa.xyz.

BNB is up nearly 1% following the announcement amid a broader decline across the crypto market.