US customers can now convert their crypto into fiat without paying conversion fees using BitPay’s prepaid Mastercard.

Using the BitPay mobile app, cardholders can also purchase crypto.

BitPay has recently rolled out a prepaid Mastercard that allows US users to convert their crypto holdings into fiat without paying any conversion fees. This is the first crypto prepaid Mastercard in the US.

In a recent press release, BitPay said that the card currently supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and stablecoins USD Coin (USDC), Gemini Dollar, Paxos Standard (PAX) and Binance USD (BUSD). Using the BitPay mobile app, cardholders can also purchase crypto.

BitPay CEO Stephen Pair said:

The BitPay Card offers new benefits and features for consumers making it easier to convert Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency into a spendable balance without currency risk.

Users can use the card for purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted. They can also use it for ATM cash withdrawals. Additionally, customers can use the mobile app to reload their card, view transaction history and manage card settings.



