BitFlyer, a well-known Japanese crypto exchange, has recently added trading support for XRP. According to an announcement made on Monday, the exchange has added a new cryptocurrency after two years. BitFlyer said that it has made this move because XRP is the second-largest crypto in Japan (following Bitcoin) in terms of trading volume. It cited the latest data from the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association.

Japanese BitFlyer users can now purchase and sell XRP through the exchange's web platform and its mobile wallet apps. Earlier in September, BitFyler Europe added trading support for bitcoin cash (BCH), ether classic (ETC), litecoin (LTC), lisk (LSK) and monacoin (MONA), while BitFlyer U.S. added support for BCH, ETC and LTC.

Andy Bryant, co-head and COO of BitFlyer Europe, said at the time:

Those currencies were previously only available to our Japanese customers, so we’re also consolidating our offer across regions, building a global platform for traders all over the world.

The exchange has not clarified if the service is available for global users, via BitFlyer's US and Europe subsidiaries.

