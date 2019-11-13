- In addition to this, the exchange is also looking at prospects for a gold-backed stablecoin, dubbed Tether Gold.
- Bitfinex will also enable its clients to buy a variety of items with crypto using a gift card.
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex and Tether, recently told the Block that Bitfinex is planning on launching options trading and is also taking a closer look at prospects for a gold-backed stablecoin, dubbed Tether Gold. Though additional details about Tether Gold were not revealed, Ardoino did say that the firm is presently looking at the Q1 2020 launch of options trading. He also said that they are working with external market makers to ensure liquidity.
Ardoino stated that Bitfinex will allow its clients to purchase several items with cryptocurrency using a gift card. Reportedly, the firm is looking to integrate with a well-known partner who will provide the gift cards.
Ardoino said:
It's important that people can see the farther value of having cryptocurrencies rather than just trading back and forth between Bitcoin and USD or whatever.
In early November, Ardoino stated that Bitfinex had moved 1.561 million Tether (USDT) from the Omni Protocol to the Liquid Bitcoin (BTC) sidechain. Reportedly, the conversion increases the amount of USDT available on the network after the stablecoin was first launched on the Liquid sidechain in July.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's consolidation may turn to be a calm before the storm
Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558.
Crypto Today: “The answer is out there, Neo”, and the virus is spreading
- The top 3 cryptocurrencies have been extending the trend of low volatility. Bitcoin is dropping by -0.84% ($8,737), Ethereum is losing -0.64% ($185.9) while XRP is sideways, edging up ...
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained ...
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.