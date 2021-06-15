Bitcoin's bounce from the $30K level was followed by very little bullish momentum and a wedge started to print on the daily. On Sunday price broke out of this wedge and the bullish move that followed is extremely well structured.
However, we are still trading below the first make it or break it level for bulls: The $42K level.
A breakout scenario might be in play and here is how we will play it:
