Bitcoin’s active supply has hit a 19-month low, mirroring the setup before the 2017 bull run.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) active supply has hit a 19-month low of just over one million Bitcoin. This could signal a potential strong price increase if it plays out in line with the findings of a report from asset manager Stack Funds earlier this month.
Bitcoin active supply. Source: Glassnode
Consistent with the 2017 bull run
The active supply saw a sharp increase earlier this year with a 16% increase in less than three weeks to over 1.3 million Bitcoin. Looking at the 90-day moving average over the last three years, this pattern of a sharp increase followed by an almost equal pull back was seen twice before, both right before a strong price increase.
Bitcoin 90-day active supply. Source: Stack Funds
The decrease in active supply demonstrates that more users are holding onto their Bitcoin rather than trading it.
Active addresses show the same pattern
Earlier this month, Bitcoin Active addresses increased sharply, hitting a one-year high before pulling back over the last two weeks. Again, this pattern is seen immediately before the bull run of 2017 and the strong price rise in Q1 2019.
Bitcoin active addresses. Source: Glassnode
Miners are a strong portion of those holding Bitcoin
A relatively new stat released by Glassnode looks at Bitcoin miner’s netflow volume — the amount of Bitcoin flowing into miners’ addresses minus the amount of Bitcoin flowing out of them — shows that miners are a strong percentage of those holding Bitcoin with almost an entirely positive netflow since the start of the year.
Bitcoin miners’ netflow volume. Source: Glassnode
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive breakout towards $10,000 or $8,000
Bitcoin has already lost a significant portion of its dominance against other altcoins. After trading sideways for such a long time, many coins are taking advantage of the situation to create massive rallies.
XRP/USD jumps 3% within 30 minutes but loses most of it in the next hour
XRP/USD has been in a slow descending trend for the past week forming long-wick candlesticks on the daily chart. After peaking at $0.211 on July 9, the digital asset has been dropping almost every day.
Why interest in Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin?
Ethereum begins fresh consolidation although in a lower range following the bearish wave across the market on Thursday. For more than a week, Ethereum had remained pivotal at $240.
ADA/USD recovers stalls above $0.1200
Cardano (ADA) recovered from the recent low of $0.1170 and settled above $0.1200 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1236, down over 4% since the beginning of the day, and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.