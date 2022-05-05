Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated below $40,000 on May 5 after United States economic policy excitement saw a spike to one-week highs.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Fed sparks little crypto reaction
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed an overnight peak of $40,050 on Bitstamp following comments from the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell.
The U.S. central bank had conformed to market expectations with a 0.5% key rate hike, also suggesting that similar repeat hikes would follow.
With that, a modest market rally left Bitcoin eerily lacking volatility in what was a strong contrast to previous Fed pronouncements on topics such as inflation.
While many expected risk assets en masse — including crypto — to deflate under the new policy, not everyone believed that such a scenario would cause investors maximum discomfort.
“With so many people calling for melt ups and melt downs, maybe the pain trade is to chop sideways in risk assets for a long time,” economist Lyn Alden argued.
Bitcoin circles likewise were not expecting major trend changes. Ben Lilly, a token economist at Jarvis Labs, highlighted low funding rates on BTC derivatives markets.
“Market saw some relief with Powell’s comments. But will it continue for the crypto market? To start, funding rates have been negative for a long period of time. This tends to happen at range lows,” he wrote in a series of tweets:
A good structure for any upward momentum that begins here.
Lilly added, however, that a lack of accumulation from whales at current price levels was “not what we hoped to see.“
“Max pain” for Bitcoin still far away
Focusing on lower timeframes, popular trader Crypto Ed held out for a fresh push above the $40,000 mark on May 5.
For him, BTC/USD was in line to hit $40,800, and while there were “plenty of reasons” to discount a more significant climb, it was still an option.
In terms of BTC price capitulation scenarios, meanwhile, on-chain monitoring resource Whalemap repeated its previous assertion that the area between $25,000 and $27,000 would constitute “max pain” for Bitcoin hodlers.
“A lot of liquidity and stop losses are stacked there,” it explained as part of Twitter comments.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Whalemap/ Twitter
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What could happen to Shiba Inu price after Ethereum whales dump $17.6 million in SHIB
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum blockchain have consistently accumulated SHIB. Over the last few days, however, these whales significantly reduced their holdings.
Why XRP price will disregard the FUD and double soon
XRP price action over the last six months has created a bottom reversal pattern that holds massive promise. While Ripple has kicked off a leg higher, investors need to keep a close eye on the altcoin to capitalize on the evolving uptrend.
Can ApeCoin rise to $20 after Elon Musk trolls NFT holders
ApeCoin price shows an interesting setup after Elon Musk’s take on NFTs. The Tesla CEO changed his profile to a collage of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. This move from Musk alone pushed ApeCoin price up by 25%.
Buyers show up, hinting Dogecoin price is ready to double
Dogecoin price is traversing a popularly bullish pattern, a breakout from which, could result in explosive gains for early investors. After four weeks of trying and failing, DOGE is currently extremely close to breaking out and triggering the uptrend.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.