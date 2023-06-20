Market picture
Crypto market capitalisation rose 0.8% to $1.073 trillion, close to its level of 10 days ago. Bitcoin was a major contributor to the rally, rising 1.6% to $28.8K, while Ethereum gained just 0.4% to $1730. Among the top altcoins, Solana (+3.5%) stands out, with other altcoins ranging from -1.2% (XRP) to +1.6% (Polygon).
For the fifth day out of the last six, Bitcoin has breached the upper boundary of its bearish range and tested the 50-day moving average near $27K. Although the price has now breached the channel's upper boundary, a break of the downtrend cannot be declared until a close above $27.2K, the previous local high, is achieved. A reversal from current levels offers a downside of more than 10% with the potential for a drop to the 200-day moving average.
According to CoinShares, investment in crypto funds fell by a paltry $5 million last week, but net outflows continued for the ninth consecutive week.
Retail traders helped push Bitcoin above $26K, according to Glassnode, which noted an increase in activity from addresses controlling between 0.1 and 1 BTC.
News background
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor said that recent SEC actions against crypto have made it clear to the industry that it is doomed to be bitcoin-centric. According to him, BTC is the only institutional-level asset.
US crypto payments company Wyre announced it was shutting down after a decade of operation due to difficult bear market conditions. After fintech company Bolt terminated a $1.5bn acquisition agreement in September 2022, the platform was on the brink of bankruptcy.
Ethereum developers discussed details of a future update to the Deneb consensus level during a conference call that will be part of Dencun hard fork. The minimum balance for ETH network validators is proposed to be increased from 32 ETH to 2048 ETH, attempting to improve blockchain efficiency.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working on a global infrastructure for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and legislation to control the movement of funds in CBDCs, said IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.
Recommended Content
Crypto.com rejects accusations of propriety trading, citing risk-neutral operations
Crypto.com has denied allegations that the exchange condones insider trading, citing a stern resolve to steer clear of controversial practices. The articulation comes after five people close to the matter told Financial Times that the cryptocurrency platform had commissioned internal teams to engage in the crime.
Osmosis DEX carries the Cosmos DeFi with a deflation and fee-sharing mechanism
Osmosis, Cosmos ecosystem’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), is drawing toward deflation and fee sharing after a community governance vote. Based on a recent announcement, the DEX is cutting token inflation by 50%, with plans for fee sharing in OSMO 2.0 update.
Binance to unlock the full potential of BNB Chain with optimized Layer-2 solution
Binance ecosystem is set to unleash the full potential of the BNB Smart Chain with the release of an optimized Layer-2 solution. The feature is set to address the network's adoption needs while delivering optimal performance.
KuCoin sees $20 million outflow in 24 hours traders speculate the exchange is next after Binance
KuCoin, a cryptocurrency exchange witnessed mass outflows of $20 million overnight, sparking rumors and speculation within the crypto community. Crypto market participants speculate that the exchange’s outflow is a result of an investigation into the exchange’s executives.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.