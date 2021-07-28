Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD Lows in place and trending higher.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:The reaction from 40K is bullish corrective Wave (iv)
Technical Analysis Ethereum: 2200 support for retracement
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave a of (iv)
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Wave a of (iv)
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 40,000 is a Medium Level (ML4)
Trading Levels Ethereum: 2000 Major level TL2|2,000 support. Next evels are Minor Levels
also called Minor Group 1: 2,100|2,200|2,300 the aim is to have the 2,300 top of Minor Group 1 the tested support. As this sets the target for 2,500 the Medium Level.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Trend traders should be long and Hodlers buy more
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price still undecided, as UNI moves to shield itself from regulators
Uniswap price rebound has stuttered over the last four trading days showing no progress, despite the continuing surge in Bitcoin from the July 20 low, keeping the altcoin coiling in the symmetrical triangle.
FTX Token price lacks explosiveness, FTT doomed to fall 26%
FTX Token price has failed to generate an impulsive rally off the June 20 low like other cryptocurrencies, disabling FTT from extending the new rebound beyond the 200-day SMA. It is another corrective stage in the context of ...
SWIFT Go launches for banks, posing threat to Ripple
Leading banks now have an alternative to RippleNet for sending and receiving funds in a frictionless manner. The global provider of secure financial messaging is directly competing with the XRP network through SWIFT Go.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally and ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.