Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Overview: Bitcoin is confirming as a bullish trend.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave (iii) of i) of 3 of (5).
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Over the week ahead I'm looking for Classic Trading Levels pattern on 50,000.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: mTL3|43,000 the Midpoint mTL5|45,000 and Minor Group2 46,500|47,200|48,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Building long positions, next is adding on mTL5|50k with the trade setup as the Classic TradingLevel pattern.
Trading tip: less is more, make the first position very small, get it to break even and then add another position. The first step is to half the initial risk, always think how you can do that. halving your risk doubles your improvement as a trader.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC attempts to retest $50,000 as downside risk increases
Bitcoin price was consolidating as it trended lower since the September 6 swing high. Interestingly, this downswing resulted in the formation of a bullish pattern that broke out on October 1. The resulting rally pushed BTC through overhead barriers.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL needs to clear one hurdle to retest all-time high
Solana price slid into consolidation from September 21 to September 31, forming a symmetrical triangle pattern. A spike in bullish momentum led to a breakout, pushing SOL by 23%. However, the altcoin can go higher, but it needs to clear ...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls contemplate 27% ascent
Dogecoin price gave an uptrend second attempt on September 29 as it formed a local bottom. Since this point, DOGE has pierced a crucial support area but is struggling to push through. A bounce off the $0.21 barrier could propel DOGE for a 27% gain.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls in for 15% breakout
Cardano price was on a steep downtrend after the September 2 swing high. However, this correction resulted in a bullish technical formation. ADA broke out of this pattern on September 23 but has failed to restart a bull rally so far.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.