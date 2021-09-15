Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Bitcoin Overview: Bullish Corrective.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Major Trading Level (TL5) 51,100 the 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave (c) of b) back to 48k.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Minor Group2 48000|4772|46500 keep in mind the 40,000 as the 50/62% retracement after the retest of 50K Major Level TL5.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long traders exit at 48k.
Video Sections.
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:10 Ethereum Elliott Wave Analysis.
18:20 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
