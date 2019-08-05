Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD seven consecutive days of gains; jumping some 25%

  • Bitcoin price is running with strong gains on Monday, over 7% in the session.
  • BTC/USD bulls are running at their seventh consecutive session in the green. 
  • The price is up over 26% within the noted period, as it makes another attempt at all-time highs. 

 

Spot rate:                 11,794.10

Relative change:      +7.50%

High:                         11,858.66

Low:                          10,978.69

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 11783.86
Today Daily Change 805.39
Today Daily Change % 7.34
Today daily open 10978.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10112.14
Daily SMA50 10653.94
Daily SMA100 8979.12
Daily SMA200 6534.11
Levels
Previous Daily High 11085.33
Previous Daily Low 10564.42
Previous Weekly High 10669.04
Previous Weekly Low 9112.54
Previous Monthly High 13195.19
Previous Monthly Low 9080.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10886.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 10763.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 10666.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 10355.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 10145.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 11187.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 11396.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 11708.65

 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action moving within a bullish pennant structure via the 60-minute view. 

 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • The next major barrier of interest for the bulls will be $12,500-13,000 price range, where it has faltered in late June and early July. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

