Bitcoin bulls did their best, pushing to very strong resistance at 35500/36000 but they just could not beat 36500. Only a break above here is a short term buy signal. However bulls also need a break above 37500 for a better buy signal.
Ripple topped exactly at strong resistance at 0.7300/7350 in another absolutely perfect call. Shorts here worked perfectly as we collapsed towards the first target of 0.6340/6260.
Ethereum managed an unexpected bounce back above the 200 day moving average support at 1900 for a short term buy signal targeting first resistance at 2150/2200. Prices have reversed form here in the bear trend.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin shorts at very strong resistance at 35500/36000 working perfectly today. A break above 36500 however is a short term buy signal. Bulls also need a break above 37500 for a better buy signal targeting 38600 & 40000/41000, perhaps as far as resistance at 42400/800.
Holding strong resistance at 35500/36000 targets minor support at 33500/33000. A break below 32500 sees 31700/500 before a retest of 29000/28500. A double bottom here would help to turn the medium term outlook positive, although this is looking increasingly unlikely now. Watch for support at 27500/27000 on any further losses.
Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 0.7300/7350 worked perfectly as we initially target 0.6340/6260. A break below 0.6200 then targets 0.6000/5900 before a retest of 0.5200/5100. The 2019 high is at 0.4940. A break below here is catastrophic for bulls & risks a slide to 0.4400/4350.
Shorts at strong resistance at 0.7300/7350 need stops above 0.7400. A break higher can target 0.8000/8100.
Ethereum hit the next target of 2150/2200 & collapsed half way to strong resistance at 2300/2350 which was predicted to be the high for the week. Prices are collapsing as expected towards minor support at 2000/1950. A break below 1900 is a sell signal. A break below 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728 is another sell signal initially targeting 1550 but I would not be buying here.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
