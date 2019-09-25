Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD returns to $8k levels as $600 million BTC longs liquidate on BitMEX

- Bitcoin longs liquidations on BitMEX are becoming highly correlated with the price drops.
- Bitcoin recovery steps above $8,700 but fails to sustain momentum.
For the first time since the rally in June this year, Bitcoin has made a comeback in the $8,000 range. In fact, Bitcoin beat the expectations of the bearish analysts by diving all the way to $8,135. I also had a bearish bias for Bitcoin in the analysis released on Tuesday but I had placed the key support at $9,200. The drop came as expected due to the weak fundamentals but exceeded my expectations and those of others.
The plunge is happening amid massive liquidation of long positions on BitMEX derivatives exchange. The recent liquidation of about $600 million in long positions could have contributed in the revisit towards $8,000. At the time of writing data by Datamish says that $5.9 million in long positions have been liquidated on BitMEX. In the last six hours, $1.2 million shorts position had been liquidated as well. The massive liquidation in long positions is having a very high correlation with the drop in Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin price technical picture
Bitcoin has since pushed for recovery above $8,700 but bulls were unable to sustain the growth from the low levels around $8,135. BTC is dancing at $8,607 following a subtle 0.78% positive correction on the day. Bitcoin’s recovery is likely to be an uphill task especially with the relative strength index stuck around the 30 levels.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is deep in the negative zone. However, reducing bearish divergence signifies rising buying activity. For now, the best that the buyers can do is to defend $8,600 support as they focus on returning above $9,000 in the near-term.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Bloodbath: One Day Wonder or More Coming?
Cryptocurrencies went on a deep dive today. Some blame new futures, others cite technical factors. Bitcoin sank slowly all day then cascaded over a steep waterfall at about 1:30PM. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 17% to $8,087.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD falls further as bears refuse to loosen their stranglehold
Bitcoin Cash had a heavily bearish Tuesday where the price fell from $292.25 to $242.35. The bears are still not letting go of their stranglehold as the price has fallen further to $228.20.
Ripple price analysis: Massive fresh demand for XRP after testing $0.22
The market pressed down further towards the end of the American session on Tuesday. Ripple, for example, pierced through key support levels it has not tested since December 2017 (just before the parabolic rally began).
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD finds support at $166.60 after five straight bearish days
ETH/USD found has gone up from $166.60 to $172.60 so far today. This Tuesday was heavily bearish as the price plummetted from $201.45 to $166.60. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.