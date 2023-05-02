Bitcoin (BTC $28,032) fought for $28,000 support on May 2 after the month opened to multiday lows.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
BTC price: “Big volatility on the horizon”
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it returned to the $28,000 mark on Bitstamp.
The previous day’s Wall Street open had brought the latest wave of downside volatility, with the pair dipping below $27,700.
This followed a leg lower immediately after the weekly and monthly close, with $30,000 and upward feeling increasingly out of reach.
Market participants’ BTC price targets reflected the mood. Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, argued that a rematch with both $25,000 and $30,000 was still on the table.
“Nothing is for certain, but sweep done on Bitcoin,” he told Twitter followers about the latest lows.
Breaking through $28.4K and we could be back to $30K in a few days. Not breaking and folding coming days, $25K next. Big volatility on the horizon.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/Twitter
Referring to the May 3 Federal Reserve decision on interest rate policy, a further post described Bitcoin as being “in sideways territory, where bears and bulls have arguments for both biases.”
“Lots of fear going into the event of the FED tomorrow, probably unwarranted, but we'll see. Expecting slightly deeper,” Van de Poppe added.
Bank stocks squeeze fails to inspire crypto
In terms of the Fed event itself, little was left to the imagination, with market sentiment beyond crypto pricing in an almost guaranteed 0.25% rate hike.
The odds on May 2, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, stood at 97.4%.
This would copy the Fed’s March decision, which was accompanied by trouble in the United States banking sector.
May 1 saw multiple local lenders shed value in an environment strongly reminiscent of six weeks prior. However, unlike then, however, Bitcoin appeared in no mood to capitalize on the fallout.
US Regional Bank Stocks Today:— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 1, 2023
1. Valley National, $VLY: -20%
2. Metropolitan Bank, $MCB: -18%
3. HomeStreet Bank, $HMST: -18%
4. HarborOne, $HONE: -11%
5. PacWest, $PACW: -10%
6. Citizens Financial, $CFG: -7%
7. Zions Bank, $ZION: -4%
8. KeyCorp, $KEY: -4%
9. M&T Bank, $MTB:…
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where the Ethereum price will close on Sunday night will be vital to avoid a 25% price correction in ETH
Ethereum (ETH) price is at a crucial level as it could mean either more upside or downside to come for the month of May. This a very binary view or outlook, thus, as it makes total sense to look for where the Ethereum price is currently trading at.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Ripple price to crash 40% as bulls do not respect handles
Ripple (XRP) price is starting to become an example of ‘the faster they grow, the harder they fall.’ The slide of last week with already 10% losses should have been a warning for bulls that sentiment is starting to change across the board.
Unbearable selling pressure could see Binance Coin tank between 10% and 20% next week
Binance Coin (BNB) price sees its longer-term rally starting to roll over as, for a third week in a row, the support element pushing price action needs to step in. This indicates more pressure building on the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which could soon snap under selling pressure.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.