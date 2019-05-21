Bitcoin Price Prediction: Path to $8000 is clear, but can it be sustained?
- BTC/USD is currently priced at $7,965.
- Path to $8,000 has two average resistance levels.
BTC/USD bulls face middling resistance to $8,000 as per the daily confluence detector. Currently, the price is sandwiched between resistance and support levels. Over the last few days, the bulls have repeatedly tried and successfully breached the $8,000-level, but they have failed to sustain it successfully.
BTC/USD Daily Confluence Detector
The support levels are at - $7,950, $7,925, $7,880, $7,800, and $7,750 - $7,775. The confluences at those levels are:
- $7,950: SMA 100 and 1-hour Bollinger band middle curve.
- $7,925: SMA 10 and daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
- $7,880: Daily 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
- $7,800: 1-day previouw low and 1-day pivot point support 1.
- $7,750 - $7,775: 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10), SMA100, and SMA 5.
The resistance levels are at $7,970, $8,000, $8,130, and $8,290. The confluences at those levels are:
- $7,970: SMA 100 and hourly Bollinger band middle curve.
- $8,000: SMA 5, SMA 10, and daily 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
- $8,130: 1-day previous high and 1-day pivot point resistance 1.
- $8,290: 1-Day pivot point resistance 2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.