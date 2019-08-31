Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls continue the recovery process, will a $10,000 re-entry be possible?

- BTC/USD has gone up from $9,580 to $9,642.25 this Saturday.
- The daily confluence detector shows one healthy resistance level on path back to $10,000.
After three heavily bearish days, BTC/USD has started its bullish recovery. The bulls got back control this Friday and have managed to sustain it so far. This Saturday the price has gone up from $9,580 to $9,642.25. The hourly breakdown shows that the price fell to $9,430, where it found support and bounced back up to $9,605. BTC/USD met resistance there and fell to $9,510. The bulls then rallied together and put the price up to $9,642.25.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The daily confluence detector shows us one strong resistance and support level. The resistance level is at $9,660, which has the 1-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 1-hour previous high and 1-hour Bollinger band upper curve. The $9,325 support level has the 1-day Bollinger band lower curve and previous week low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
