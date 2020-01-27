- Bitcoin price makes a comeback into the bullish face after testing the support at $8,200.
- A prominent resistance zone at $8,623 caps the upside while support is initially provided at $8,534.
Bitcoin price rallied incredibly this past weekend, correcting the negative retracement experienced last week. The fall from the resistance at $8,700 met immense buying pressure at $8,200. The bullish action pushed Bitcoin back into the green, however, gains past $8,700 failed to materialize.
According to Josh Rager, a popular analyst and trader on Twitter, as long as Bitcoin stays above $8,000, it is bullish. He adds that he intends to buy BTC in the event the crypto dips to $7,000 or below.
$BTC - nice start to open the week— Josh Rager (@Josh_Rager) January 27, 2020
I'll continue to accumulate sats via trading at these ranges and will buy spot $7ks or below
The longer we range above $8k, the more bullish, imo
Also accumulating a few specific altcoins at these levels for longer term holds pic.twitter.com/CG58LgLX7c
Bitcoin confluence levels
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s market value stands at $8,570. This follows a shallow, 0.26% retracement on the day that has jeopardized the support at $8,600. Although the trend is bearish, low volatility levels suggest that Bitcoin price actions will remain limited on either side.
The 4-hour chart shows Bitcoin price holding above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA. The RSI on the same chart also shows that bears are slowly gaining traction.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The confluence tool places Bitcoin between two prominent support and resistance levels. The upside is limited at $8,623 (buyer congestion zone). The zone is home to the 38.2% Fibo one-week, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes lower, the previous high one-day and the SMA 50 15-mins indicators among others. A break past this zone could blast Bitcoin directly past the psychological hurdles at $9,000 and $9,200.
On the downside, the most prominent support is observed at $8,534. It the first support as well as is highlighted by the 23.6% Fibo one-day and the SMA 100 4-hour. Below this zone, Bitcoin is lacking formidable support areas. Therefore, bulls should be careful to keep the price above $8,600 and focus on the two key levels, $9,000 and $9,200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic and Dash Monday fireworks
Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the green on Monday apart from Ethereum and Ripple, which are posting losses of 0.39% and 1.21%, respectively. Bitcoin recovering massively from levels around $8,200 to highs close to $8,700.
Bitcoin Gold jumped by 30% amid the news of 51% attack
Bitcoin Gold (BTG), now the 35th digital asset with the market value of $200 million, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $11.82 at the time of writing.
ETC/USD 5% rally retests $10 resistance on Monday
Ethereum Classic’s over 5% bull-rally on Monday dwarfs Bitcoin’s 0.42% rise, besides the other top three cryptos, Ethereum and Ripple are still grappling with losses. This bullish action commenced over the weekend and seems unstoppable towards the critical level at $10.
Ripple's report reveals a real use case for XRP and other mathor cryptocurrencies
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10 billion, is changing hands at $0.2284, down from the intraday high of $0.2334. XRP/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours in line with the global sentiments improvement.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...